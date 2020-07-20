Good With Wood: Mel Giedroyc to host new woodworking show on Channel 4

The UK’s most talented woodworkers are to be put to the test in a new show.

Mel Giedroyc will host Good With Wood on Channel 4.

The six-part series will see a group of woodworkers challenged to craft beautiful and ambitious builds to exacting briefs. Over a series of competitive rounds taking place in a stunning woodland setting, they will have their skills tested to the limits.

Each episode will be centered around a ‘Big Build’ in which the contestants will have to create large and imaginative wooden structures and objects.

Expert judges scrutinise their designs, techniques and skills as the competitors are pushed to their limits, with only one crowned the winner.

Mel Giedroyc said: “In the words of Ian Faith, the manager of Spinal Tap, ‘... in the topsy-turvy world of heavy rock, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is often useful.’ I would add to that by saying that in the topsy-turvy world of 2020 IN GENERAL, having a good solid piece of wood in your hand is pretty much ESSENTIAL.

"So, if you go down to the woods today, you’re in for a big surprise. Good With Wood is going to be something we can all lean on. I can’t wait to make like Edward Woodward and get WOODSWARD.”

Karen Plumb, head of factual entertainment at programme makers Plimsoll Productions, added: “In a throwaway world, more and more people are turning to woodwork to connect them to nature and their creativity. We’re delighted to be making this escapist and ambitious competition for Channel 4.”

Daniel Fromm, commissioning editor, Channel 4 Popular Factual, commented: “Joyous, insightful and entertaining, this series is feel-good Fact Ent and an antidote to our times, as it celebrates the extraordinary craftsmanship and artistry of the country's finest woodworkers."