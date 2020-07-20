Next series of Channel 4's Hunted delayed amid ongoing pandemic

The next series of Channel 4's Hunted has been delayed as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

A new series of Hunted as well as another Celebrity spin-off have been put on hold for the moment.

The show sees a group of contestants pursued by an elite group of determined ex-military, law enforcement and security forces. The fugitives need to avoid capture for 25 days in order to win.

The Sun reports that production of future series has been on hold due to current lockdown and travel restrictions.

"It’s a blow to Channel 4 but they have to put the safety of contestants first," a source said. "And with empty streets and half-desolate train and bus stations, they’d be sitting ducks for the hunters, which isn’t great TV.”

A spokesperson for Channel 4 told the publication: "We are monitoring the situation very carefully and are looking at all options for producing the show safely.

“Filming of the series will begin when it is safe to do so.”

Applications to be on the next series of Hunted are currently open online here.

For now, all past series and episodes of Hunted are available to watch online on All 4.

You can watch all five series of Hunted here while Celebrity Hunted for Stand Up To Cancer is available online here.