Watch Downton Abbey online: How to watch past series of the ITV drama

Here's how to watch past series of ITV's hit drama Downton Abbey online.

The costume drama follows the lives and loves of those above and below stairs in an English stately home

It aired a total of 52 episodes across six series and a number of one-off specials.

Watch Downton Abbey online

All episodes of Downton Abbey are currently available to watch online via Amazon Prime Video here with a 30-day free trial available.

You can also purchase series and episodes online via iTunes here.

You can also buy a full DVD or Blu-Ray box set of Downton Abbey from Amazon here.

Downton Abbey is also on BritBox but is not currently available to stream on Netflix.

The first series of Downton Abbey is set before World War I as the Grantham family, long-time custodians of Downton Abbey, face a crisis when the heir to the estate dies on the Titanic.

With his daughters unable to inherit by law, Robert Crawley (Hugh Bonneville), the current Earl of Grantham, tries and marry his eldest daughter off in order to obtain an heir. Meanwhile, the family's determination to cling to class and rank is mirrored in a number of growing rivalries between the servants which threaten to undermine the smooth running of the house.

Series two begins at the outbreak of World War I with Matthew (Dan Stevens) and Thomas (Rob James-Collier) off fighting at the Somme. Both Lord Grantham and William (Thomas Howes) feel frustrated at being barred from taking part in the war while Lady Sybil (Jessica Brown Findlay) defies her aristocratic position and enlists in the Royal Army Nursing Corps and Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) puts on a brave face when Matthew arrives home on leave with his future wife, Lavinia Swire (Zoe Boyle), in tow.

Season 3 begins after the war in the 1920s. The family prepare for the wedding of Lady Mary and Matthew but Lord Grantham learns that the future of Downton is in grave jeopardy after the collapse of investments made with his wife Cora (Elizabeth McGovern)'s fortune. Plus, a grand entrance by Cora's thoroughly modern mother, Martha Levinson (Shirley MacLaine), threatens to ruffle a few of the Dowager (Maggie Smith)'s feathers.

In Series 4, after a tragic car accident, Lady Mary is still trying to come to terms with her loss as mass unemployment, political upheaval and economic crisis threaten the social order of the day, the family and staff of Downton Abbey try to adjust to life in a changing world.

Series 5 is set in 1924 as the family and staff of Downton Abbey try to adjust as Britain experiences political changes under the new Labour government and the estate's future is put into question.

The sixth and final series, Robert thinks about continuing to downsize staff at Downton and a surprise visitor delivers an ultimatum to Mary...