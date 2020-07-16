Derren Brown will be back to Channel 4 this summer with a special live stunt.

Derren Brown, 20 Years of Mind Control: Live will also feature a viewer-voted retrospective honouring some of his most jaw-dropping moments on TV.

Channel 4 say: "The audacious psychological illusionist will perform his latest mind-blowing feat as well as revealing some of the heart-pounding moments of the stunts he has performed over the years. In the two-hour special Derren will reveal the incredible stories behind each one and talk through the meticulous logistics involved.

"From headline-grabbing moments like Russian Roulette Live and correctly predicting the National Lottery result, to hypnotising a member of the public into attempting to assassinate Stephen Fry, this celebratory night will have viewers stuck to their sofas – again.

"Immediately after the show, Derren will also introduce the nation’s favourite Derren Brown special, as voted by viewers. "

Viewers will be able to choose from a shortlist of five of Derren’s favourites - Russian Roulette, The Heist, Hero at 30,000ft, Apocalypse, Pushed to the Edge - and the vote will open in the weeks prior to transmission.

Derren Brown said: “Twenty years! That was quick. And what a treat to be given this night by the broadcaster that have been so very supportive and nurturing over that time.

"I can’t imagine two decades with anyone else. It’s going to be a fun night.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment at Channel 4 added: “There are very few people within the entertainment industry capable of raising the exhilaration stakes in quite the way Derren does and with him at the helm, this very special celebration should be no different.”

Tom Beck, Head of Live Events and Commissioning Editor for Entertainment at Channel 4 commented: “Mind-blowing to watch, mildly terrifying to work with, Derren is a complete genius. His body of work over the last 20 years is unparalleled in its range, ambition and sheer entertainment value.

"We’re proud to have been his home for two decades and I’m very excited – and mildly terrified – to see how he’s planning to celebrate.”

The one-off special will run for two hours with an air date to be confirmed.