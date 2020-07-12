Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads cast from ITV drama as it returns to TV

ITV is rerunning Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads this weekend - here's all you need to know.

Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads is an ITV stand-alone dramatic film featuring the legendary French fictional detective Jules Maigret, played by the globally-renowned actor Rowan Atkinson.

A full re-run of the feature length drama airs at 8PM on Sunday, July 12.

Written by Georges Simenon, Night At The Crossroads is a complex tale of murder, deceit and greed in an isolated country community.

Maigret has been interrogating a mysterious Dane, Carl Andersen, for hours without a confession. Why was the body of a diamond merchant found in his car at his isolated mansion? He's either innocent or a very good liar. What does his beautiful but vulnerable sister know? And what compels everyone at the Three Widows Crossroads to be so secretive?

Maigret sets out to find his killer which ultimately leads to a thrilling climax.

Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads cast

Maigret - Rowan Atkinson

Madame Maigret - Lucy Cohu

Janvier - Shaun Dingwall

Lapointe - Leo Staar

Judge Comeliau - Aiden McCardle

Grandjean - Kevin McNally

Andersen - Tom Wlaschiha

Else - Mia Jexen

Thierry Bertinet - Stephen Wight

Moers - Mark Heap

Lognon - Colin Mace

Madame Michonnet - Robin Weaver

You can watch Maigret’s Night at the Crossroads on ITV on Sunday, July 12 at 8PM running to 10PM.

You can watch all episodes of Maigret online via BritBox here.

Other instalments in the series include Maigret Sets a Trap, Maigret's Dead Man and Maigret in Montmartre.

