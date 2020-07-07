The Secrets She Keeps spoiler: Who is the father of Meghan's baby?

The Secrets She Keeps continues on BBC One tonight and many want to know - just who is the father of Meghan's baby?

The Secrets She Keeps is a six-part psychological thriller drama based on the book of the same name by Michael Robotham.

It tells the story of two women whose worlds implode by a chance encounter. They are the same age, both pregnant and due to give birth at the same time.

Agatha works in the supermarket as a shelf-stacker whilst Meghan is a 'mummy blogger' on the rise.

In the latest episode, we find that Meghan has been keeping a secret about her child as its revealed she cheated on husband Jack with friend Simon.

It's left questions about who the father of the baby is...

The Secrets She Keeps spoilers!

While The Secrets She Keeps currently airs on BBC One on Monday and Tuesday nights, the full series has been made available online via BBC iPlayer here - so who is the father?

Put simply: We don't know.

With Simon demanding a paternity test, Meghan plots to keep her affair quiet.

In the ending of the series, she swaps the DNA swab from new baby Ben with one taken from one of her other children she previously had with Jack.

So while the DNA test reveals the baby to be Jack's the true identity of the father is never confirmed.

As above, you can watch The Secrets She Keeps on BBC One on Monday and Tuesday nights or binge the full series on iPlayer.

The cast is led by Laura Carmichael as Agatha Fyfle and Jessica De Gouw as Meghan O'Shaughnessy with Michael Dorman as Jack O'Shaughnessy and Ryan Corr as Simon Beecher.