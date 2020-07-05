Maigret's Dead Man cast from ITV drama as it returns to TV

ITV is rerunning Maigret’s Dead Man this weekend - here's all you need to know.

Maigret’s Dead Man is an ITV stand-alone dramatic film featuring the legendary French fictional detective Jules Maigret, played by the globally-renowned actor Rowan Atkinson.

A ful re-run of the feature length drama airs at 8PM on Sunday, July 5.

In Maigret’s Dead Man, a series of vicious, murderous attacks on three wealthy farms in Picardy hit the national headlines and the elite Brigade Criminelle at the Quay Des Orfevres is called upon to lend its expertise in tracking down the brutal gang responsible for the slaughter.

However, Maigret is resolute in investigating the murder of an obscure anonymous Parisian. An investigation that ultimately solves both crimes.

Maigret’s Dead Man cast

Maigret - Rowan Atkinson

Madame Maigret.- Lucy Cohu

Janvier - Shaun Dingwall

Lapointe - Leo Staar

Judge Comeliau - Aidan McArdle

Colombani - Ian Puleston-Davies

Albert Rochain - Mark Hadfield

Dr Paul - Hugh Simon

Dr Moers - Mark Heap

You can watch Maigret’s Dead Man on ITV on Sunday, July 5 at 8PM running to 10PM.

You can watch all episodes of Maigret online via BritBox here.

Other instalments in the series include Maigret Sets a Trap, Night at the Crossroads and Maigret in Montmartre.

