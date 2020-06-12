Page Three: The Naked Truth air date for new Channel 4 documentary

Channel 4 will explore the rise and fall of Page Three in a new documentary.

Page Three: The Naked Truth is a one-off, hour-long documentary which will air to mark fifty years since the first appearance of The Sun’s Page Three girl.

Channel 4 say the show "will reveal the stories of the young women who appeared on the controversial page, and how their life changed, sometimes overnight, by appearing topless in a national paper."

Page Three: The Naked Truth airs on Channel 4 on Thursday, June 18 at 9PM.

The programme will feature contributions from the likes of Samantha Fox, Jilly Johnson, Maria Whittaker and Keeley Hazell who describe the highs and lows of their extraordinary fame, while Rhian Sugden and Emma Morgan give emotional testimonies about the misery that came with tabloid scandal.

Hannah Claydon describes the countdown to her debut at the age of 16, and Debee Ashby speaks movingly of her decision to quit the industry in the late 80s.

Channel 4 tease: "From the stories of the models shocked at how young they were to the interviews from Page Three's critics in parliament and on social media, this programme tells the definitive story of a bizarre and uniquely British institution."

Becky Cadman, Commissioning Editor for Channel 4 said, “Page Three was about a lot more than just naked breasts. Whether you’re of the opinion it objectifies and exploits women or think it’s a woman’s prerogative to go topless in a tabloid newspaper, it’s fascinating to hear first-hand from so many who’ve been there.

"Sharing their emotional testimony about the money, fame, affairs and undercover stings this documentary charts the rise and fall of some of the biggest names in Page Three.”

