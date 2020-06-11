Marcella series 3 'to start in the autumn in the UK'

Season 3 of Marcella will start in the autumn in the UK, it's been reported.

Series 3 of Marcella filmed last year but it'll be a while yet before it comes to TV in the UK.

While the series will launch internationally in the summer on Netflix from June 14, ITV has yet to set a UK air date for the next instalment.

It's expected to launch sometime in the autumn, reports The Sun, with the ongoing global health crisis causing chaos for TV productions and scheduling.

Created by internationally renowned screenwriter and novelist Hans Rosenfeldt (The Bridge) and Nicola Larder, season 3 of Marcella will see Anna Friel reprise her role of Detective Sergeant Marcella Backland.

Joining her on the cast for Series 3 will be Hugo Speer and Amanda Burton while Ray Panthaki returns to the series as Rav Sangha.

ITV previously teased of Marcella season 3: "Following on from the dramatic conclusion of the previous series, the new eight-parter sees Marcella in Belfast as an undercover detective.

"She has taken on a new identity, Keira, and has infiltrated the infamous Maguire crime family but as she investigates their activities, questions come to the fore about how much she’s embraced the Keira personality and left Marcella behind.

"In true Marcella style, the series has interweaving storylines with strands focusing upon the Maguires’ criminal operations. As she inhabits the character of Keira, Marcella’s quest for the truth puts her in danger and others in harm’s way. Her undercover role makes her take risks, but will her old life eventually catch up with her?"

Seasons 1 and 2 of Marcella are available to stream on BritBox and Netflix in the UK.

You can also get series 1 and 2 on a DVD boxset here.

