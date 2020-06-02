Two Doors Down season 5 confirmed to air on BBC Two

Two Doors Down will be back for series 5, BBC Two has confirmed.

Set in the fictional Scottish suburban street of Latimer Crescent, the new six-part series will see the core cast return.

Advertisements

Starring in the show are Arabella Weir as Beth, Alex Norton as Eric, Elaine C Smith as Christine, Doon Mackichan as Cathy and Jonathan Watson as her husband Colin.

They're joined by Jamie Quinn as the Bairds’ son Ian and Kieran Hodgson returning as his boyfriend Gordon. Graeme ‘Grado’ Stevely and Joy McAvoy will also be returning as Alan and Michelle.

Season 5 will film in Glasgow with the series expected to start on TV in 2021.

Two Doors Down first made its debut in 2013 as a one-off pilot before a full debut series in 2016.

You can watch all current episodes from the past four series on BBC iPlayer here.

Shane Allen, Controller of BBC Comedy Commissioning said: "The audience popularity across BBC Two and iPlayer has led to huge affection for a show that now rubs shoulders with The Royle Family and Gavin And Stacey as a firm and long lasting sitcom favourite.

"The writing is so precise, the characters burst with comic vitality and the performances are a masterclass in comedy delivery. Poor Eric, what fresh hell is he in for?"

Advertisements

Steven Canny, Executive producer with BBC Studios Comedy, added: “We’ve been cruelly torturing poor Beth and Eric for the last 7 years and couldn’t be more delighted about having another go.

"Two Doors Down is a brilliant show to make, a genuine delight from start to finish, and I can’t wait for the audience to see what we have lined up for series five. Some overbearing neighbours may be involved.”