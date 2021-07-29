Relive X Factor's most watched auditions of all time

Here's a look back at The X Factor's most watched auditions of all time.

The hit singing talent show first made its debut on TV more than 15 years ago in 2004.

Over the years we've seen it all from the good and the bad to the down right bonkers!

BUT, which auditions have racked up the highest views?

Take a trip down memory lane with a run down of the biggest performances The X Factor has seen.

Ranking in at Number 5 is Cher Lloyd who performed Turn My Swag On at the auditions in 2010.

At Number 4, Josh Daniel made Simon Cowell CRY in The X Factor auditions back in 2015 with his emotional cover of Jealous.

In at Number 3 the only actual X Factor winner on the countdown, James Arthur performed then judge Tulisa's Young for the panel at his audition,.

Second place goes to Ablisa's now infamous audition. The pair's try out descended into chaos as they insulted the judges - then assaulted one another.

Winning the title of most watched X Factor audition is 4th Impact.

Auditioning in 2015, pint size popstars 4th Impact (then 4th Power)'s performance of Bang Bang has been seen over 120 MILLION times to date.

Watch all of the auditions in the video above.

The X Factor last aired in 2019 before being rested for 2020.

It was recently reported that show is "unlikely" to ever be back on UK TV.

An ITV spokesperson said: "There are no current plans for the next series of The X Factor at this stage."