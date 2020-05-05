Innocent series 2: ITV drama will return for another series

ITV drama Innocent will return for series 2, its writer has confirmed.

Written by acclaimed writers Chris Lang and Matt Arlidge, Innocent made its debut on ITV in 2018.

Chris Lang previously announced he was working on a second series featuring new characters and a new story.

In a 2019 tweet, he said the series planned to film in 2020 although with the current lockdown restrictions it's unclear if filming has started.

"Delighted to tell you that #Innocent is returning. New characters, new story, should shoot early next year. And now if you'll excuse me, @mjarlidge and I need to get writing! #Innocent2," said Chris.

In a follow up tweet this week (Monday, May 4), he reassured fans: "Series 2 of #Innocent coming soon!!"

Further details including the plot, cast and potential start date have yet to be announced.

In the mean time, ITV are repeating series 1 of Innocent nightly all this week at 9:15PM.

The first instalment of the drama tells the compelling story of David Collins who was living a nightmare.

Convicted of murdering his wife Tara, David has served seven years in prison. He’s lost everything he held dear: his wife, his two children and even the house he owned. He’s always protested his innocence and faces the rest of his life behind bars. His situation couldn’t be more desperate.

Despised by his wife’s family and friends, his only support has been his faithful brother Phil (Daniel Ryan) who has stood by him, sacrificing his own career and livelihood to mount a tireless campaign to prove his brother’s innocence.

