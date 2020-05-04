John Fashanu wants to bring Gladiators back to TV

John Fashanu has revealed his hopes of bringing Gladiators back to TV.

Gladiators first launched in 1992 where it ran until 2000 before a short-lived revival in 2008 and 2009.

Advertisements

It saw contestants face-off against the show's 'Gladiators' in a series of physical events in a bid to be crowned the ultimate champion.

More than ten years since it was last on TV, original host John Fashanu is hoping to bring it back to screens.

He told The Sun newspaper this week: "The health and well-being market is played out all over Instagram, with fit men and women pushing us to believe in ourselves and be kind to our minds and bodies.

“So there is the next generation of Gladiators right there ready to inspire us — and a new audience ready to absorb it.

“I think it would be a hit — TV bosses are missing a trick.”

John added to the newspaper that he would love to be reunited with former co-host Ulrika Jonsson for the show.

Meanwhile, at least one of the former Gladiators has already put themselves forward for a return.

Mark Smith, known on the show as Rhino, said to the tabloid: "The show should definitely come back. I’d love to return too."

You can currently watch episodes of Gladiators online via NOW TV.