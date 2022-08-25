BBC One has confirmed a brand new series of Gladiators will arrive on the channel in 2023.

Gladiators first launched in 1992 where it ran until 2000 before a short-lived revival in 2008 and 2009.

It saw contestants face-off against the show's 'Gladiators' in a series of physical events in a bid to be crowned the ultimate champion.

In the year of its 30th anniversary, the BBC has announced a new series will debut in 2023.

The BBC tease the reboot "will welcome a brand new generation of superhumans who will compete against contestants in the ultimate test of speed and strength.

"The new series will include brand new games alongside classic challenges, culminating at the end of each episode with fan favourite The Eliminator."

Filming will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023 and further information about the series including broadcast details will be announced in due course.

Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said: "Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other.

"Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!"

Holly Willoughby and Alex Scott are both said to be in talks as possible presenters.

It comes after former Gladiator Jet - real name Diane Youdale - recently teased a possible revival.

She told Gladiators themed podcast The GladPod (via The Sun): "A little bird has told me that there is something on the table that looks gladiatorial and will possibly be around for our 30th year. Maybe there’ll be a version of it."

However Diane ruled herself out of returning to the show.

She said: “You couldn’t pay me enough to go back and do it again, but I think the concept of having these larger-than-life superhero Gladiator people is timeless.

"And I think that’ll always work. I wouldn’t change a thing about my time as a Gladiator.”

More on: Gladiators TV