Watch Paul Sinha showcase his surprise rap skills on Beat The Chasers

Paul Sinha shows off a unique hidden talent on Beat The Chasers tonight.

Hosted by Bradley Walsh, Beat The Chasers is a spin-off to hit game show The Chase starring all five of The Chasers.

Advertisements

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace appear together for the first time, competing as one single team challenging contestants to play against them for huge cash prizes.

In tonight's episode, Chaser Paul 'The Sinnerman' Sinha performs a rap about contestant James Corcoran.

"That's extraordinary. We should release that," reacts Bradley.

He then adds: "The Chase rap, you could call it the C-rap."

Beat The Chasers continues tonight at 9pm on ITV

As well as watching on ITV, you're able to watch online and catchup via the ITV Hub.

Beat The Chasers airs all this week at 9PM from Monday 27th April to Friday 1 May.

Speaking about the series, Paul said: "It's role reversal. Suddenly the Chasers are the ones under pressure. The game play is different, the strategies are different.

"Ostensibly we're working as a team. But the questions come so fast, it becomes a bit of a free for all. If we spent too much time worrying about who should answer, we'd soon run out of time."

Alongside Beat The Chasers, The Chase continues weekdays at 5PM on ITV.

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the country's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

You can watch episodes of The Chase on ITV Hub.