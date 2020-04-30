The latest contestant on Beat The Chasers faces a question about a 'love sausage' on ITV tonight.

Beat The Chasers is hosted by Bradley Walsh and stars all five of the nation's favourite quiz geniuses, The Chasers.

Anne Hegerty, Mark Labbett, Jenny Ryan, Paul Sinha and Shaun Wallace appear together for the first time ever, competing together as a team challenging contestants to play against them for huge cash prizes.

In tonight's episode, contestant Rachel finds herself facing a question about a 'love sausage' in the opening Cash Builder round.

Beat The Chasers continues tonight at 9pm on ITV

The first series airs nightly at 9PM between Monday 27th April to Friday 1 May.

Bradley said of the new series: "It is our Daytime show, but in reverse! Usually you’ve got potentially four players taking on one Chaser, whereas this is one player taking on potentially all five Chasers and trying to beat them against the clock for big, big money."

Alongside Beat The Chasers, The Chase continues weekdays at 5PM on ITV.

Over the past decade, The Chase has become the country's most popular quiz, attracting millions of viewers in Daytime and picking up multiple awards, including a National Television Award for Best Quiz 2019.

