Gordon Ramsay, Gino D'Acampo and Fred Sirieix new road trip series confirmed

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix will return to ITV for a new road trip.

The trio and their RV recently hit the highways of Mexico and the USA for their most outrageous road trip yet.

Gordon, Gino & Fred's American Road Trip just finished up its four-part run but already a new series is in the works.

ITV confirmed in an announcement on social media: "Gordon, Gino & Fred WILL RETURN for another road trip."

A date and location for the next road trip has yet to be confirmed.

For now, the three-piece's American road trip is available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

A synopsis reveals: "Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, the trio’s antics include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling. What could possibly go wrong?

"Featuring extreme adventures, sumptuous feasts and their own distinctive brand of bickering and ego-bashing, this is food on tour like never before.

"And with all three amigos battling it out to be king of the kitchen as well as king of the road, prepare for more bad behaviour, banter and bromance than ever before."

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix's Road Trip airs on ITV.