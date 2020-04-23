The Big Night In line up and schedule for BBC One telethon

The Big Night In is coming to BBC One tonight - here's all you need to know.

The Big Night In will air live this evening (Thursday, April 23), celebrating the acts of kindness, humour and the spirit of hope and resilience during the unprecedented global health crisis.

The star show will feature musical acts, money can’t buy prizes, comedy sketches and lots more surprises on the night.

The Big Night In schedule starts at 7PM on BBC One. The show will then pause at 8PM for the Clap For Our Carers event before continuing between 8:05PM until 10PM.

The Big Night In line up

The line up of hosts has been confirmed Matt Baker, Zoe Ball, Lenny Henry, Davina McCall and Paddy McGuinness.

A number of celebrities will be taking part on the night, from the safety of their homes.

Peter Kay and Tony Christie will re-create their famous Amarillo music video with NHS workers.

Catherine Tate will return with her famous character Lauren Cooper in a sketch featuring David Tennant

Miranda Hart and the cast of Miranda in self-isolation

David Walliams and Matt Lucas will reunite for a new Little Britain sketch.

Dawn French will be back with the Vicar of Dibley.

The Strictly Come Dancing pros will be getting the nation dancing in their Keep Dancing challenge.

Dave Grohl and friends will premier the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge version of Times Like These.

Steve Coogan & Rob Brydon in the Trip.

Matt Lucas will perform Matt Lucas and his ‘Baked Potato’ song accompanied by from the BBC Orchestra

Music performances from Sam Smith, Celeste, Gary Barlow, Liam Payne, Olly Murs, Leona Lewis, Nicole Scherzinger, Freya Ridings, Katherine Jenkins, Alfie Boe, Gregory Porter and more.

Jack Whitehall will feature in a special Bad Education with Matthew Horne and heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

There will be a EastEnders Queen Vic virtual pub quiz hosted by Ian Beale.

Plus, there will be contributions from Mary Berry, Joe Wicks, the cast of Doctor Who and comedy from Romesh Ranganathan, Jason Manford, Rosie Jones, Tez Ilyas, Dane Baptiste, Russell Kane, The Lost Voice Guy, Nish Kumar and more

The BBC’s biggest charitable partners, BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief, have come together and the aim of the evening is to celebrate and reward those going the extra mile to support their communities in these troubled times.

You can also donate online with funds raised split equally between BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief to provide essential support to local charities, projects and programmes across the UK to help those most in need.

The Big Night In will be on BBC One on Thursday 23 April, 7-10pm.