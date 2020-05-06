The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and spoilers from the latest episode.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 6 with 12 sewers competing this time.

Advertisements

Host Joe Lycett kicks off ten weeks of the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.

Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young, testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee contestants and results

Ali - 48-year-old Paramedic from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @thimbers

Clare Bradley - 37-year-old Hospital Doctor from Winchester.

Instagram username: @clare.bradders

Hazel - 26-year-old charity worker from Kent.

Instagram username: @helba_sews

Liz - 37-year-old Product Manager from Middlesbrough.

Instagram username: @x_sewingpunk_x

Mark Francis - 42-year-old Personal Banker from Kenilworth

Instagram username: @sewmarkfrancis

Matt - 43-year-old Playout Supervisor from London.

Instagram username: @mattgagesewing

Nicole Akong - 42-year-old Jewellery Designer from London.

Instagram username: @nicole_akong

Advertisements

Peter Cant - 40-year-old Deputy Manager, Youth Hostel from Brighton.

Instagram username: @cant.p

Therese - 64-year-old Semi-retired Tutor from East Sussex.

Instagram username: @sewingsundays1

ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Fiona - 56-year-old House Person from Renfrewshire.

Instagram username: @sbinreh

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Alex - 24-year-old student from Gloucestershire.

Instagram username: @jivingalex

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Angillia - 62-year-old Retired Primary School Teacher from West Yorkshire.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

In week 3, the remaining 10 contestants face children’s week. The garments might be mini, but they are a mammoth challenge because they are fiddly to sew.

To test the sewers’ dexterity, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young kick off the pattern challenge with a classic for any little girl’s wardrobe – a smocked dress. The task requires the sewers to combine tricky techniques, including making a bias binding and a Peter Pan collar, and, most difficult of all, creating a smocked bodice.

Next, in the transformation challenge, the sewers let their imaginations run wild, turning sleeping bags into food shaped fancy dress. Finally, the Sewing Bee welcomes mini-models for the made-to-measure task, which is to make a pair of dungarees for a girl or boy. These must be perfectly fitted but allow enough freedom of movement to play in.

Who will climb their way to the top and win garment of the week, and who will stumble, becoming the third sewer to leave the Great British Sewing Bee?

Advertisements

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee airs at 9PM on Wednesday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

More on: TV