The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 has arrived on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and spoilers from the latest episode.
The Great British Sewing Bee is back for series 6 with 12 sewers competing this time.
Host Joe Lycett kicks off ten weeks of the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.
Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young, testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.
Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee contestants and results
Ali - 48-year-old Paramedic from West Yorkshire
Instagram username: @thimbers
Clare Bradley - 37-year-old Hospital Doctor from Winchester.
Instagram username: @clare.bradders
Hazel - 26-year-old charity worker from Kent.
Instagram username: @helba_sews
Liz - 37-year-old Product Manager from Middlesbrough.
Instagram username: @x_sewingpunk_x
Mark Francis - 42-year-old Personal Banker from Kenilworth
Instagram username: @sewmarkfrancis
Matt - 43-year-old Playout Supervisor from London.
Instagram username: @mattgagesewing
Nicole Akong - 42-year-old Jewellery Designer from London.
Instagram username: @nicole_akong
Peter Cant - 40-year-old Deputy Manager, Youth Hostel from Brighton.
Instagram username: @cant.p
Therese - 64-year-old Semi-retired Tutor from East Sussex.
Instagram username: @sewingsundays1
ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Fiona - 56-year-old House Person from Renfrewshire.
Instagram username: @sbinreh
ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Alex - 24-year-old student from Gloucestershire.
Instagram username: @jivingalex
ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Angillia - 62-year-old Retired Primary School Teacher from West Yorkshire.
Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers
In week 3, the remaining 10 contestants face children’s week. The garments might be mini, but they are a mammoth challenge because they are fiddly to sew.
To test the sewers’ dexterity, judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young kick off the pattern challenge with a classic for any little girl’s wardrobe – a smocked dress. The task requires the sewers to combine tricky techniques, including making a bias binding and a Peter Pan collar, and, most difficult of all, creating a smocked bodice.
Next, in the transformation challenge, the sewers let their imaginations run wild, turning sleeping bags into food shaped fancy dress. Finally, the Sewing Bee welcomes mini-models for the made-to-measure task, which is to make a pair of dungarees for a girl or boy. These must be perfectly fitted but allow enough freedom of movement to play in.
Who will climb their way to the top and win garment of the week, and who will stumble, becoming the third sewer to leave the Great British Sewing Bee?
Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee airs at 9PM on Wednesday nights on BBC One.
Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.