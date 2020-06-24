The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 winner, results and contestants from series 6

The Great British Sewing Bee 2020 has concluded on BBC One - here are the contestants taking part and results from series 6.

The Great British Sewing Bee is back for season 6 with 12 sewers competing this time.

Host Joe Lycett kicks off ten weeks of the most perplexing patterns, eye-popping transformations and stunning made-to-measure garments yet.

Scrutinising every stitch are Saville Row’s Patrick Grant and Central Saint Martins’s Esme Young, testing the sewers across a huge range of garments from rugby shirts to children’s dungarees, flamenco skirts to a boned basque, via food fancy dress.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee contestants and results

WINNER: Clare Bradley - 37-year-old Hospital Doctor from Winchester.

Instagram username: @clare.bradders

RUNNER UP: Matt Gage - 43-year-old Playout Supervisor from London.

Instagram username: @mattgagesewing

RUNNER UP: Nicole Akong - 42-year-old Jewellery Designer from London.

Instagram username: @nicole_akong

ELIMINATED WEEK 9: Liz - 37-year-old Product Manager from Middlesbrough.

Instagram username: @x_sewingpunk_x

ELIMINATED WEEK 8: Mark Francis - 42-year-old Personal Banker from Kenilworth

Instagram username: @sewmarkfrancis

ELIMINATED WEEK 7: Therese - 64-year-old Semi-retired Tutor from East Sussex.

Instagram username: @sewingsundays1

ELIMINATED WEEK 6: Peter Cant - 40-year-old Deputy Manager, Youth Hostel from Brighton.

Instagram username: @cant.p

ELIMINATED WEEK 5: Ali - 48-year-old Paramedic from West Yorkshire

Instagram username: @thimbers

ELIMINATED WEEK 4: Hazel - 26-year-old charity worker from Kent.

Instagram username: @helba_sews

ELIMINATED WEEK 3: Fiona - 56-year-old House Person from Renfrewshire.

Instagram username: @sbinreh

ELIMINATED WEEK 2: Alex - 24-year-old student from Gloucestershire.

Instagram username: @jivingalex

ELIMINATED WEEK 1: Angillia - 62-year-old Retired Primary School Teacher from West Yorkshire.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee spoilers

This week (June 24), is the final. Bringing together a range of advanced sewing skills, from pleating to high-end designing and the delicate handling of luxury fabrics, perfecting celebration wear is a pinnacle for any home sewer.

Judges Patrick Grant and Esme Young start by challenging the sewers to make a little boy's kilt without a pattern. They must use their mathematical skills to create the right amount of pleats such that their kilt will fit their mannequin perfectly.

Next, it’s the sewers final chance to show off their instinct for design in the transformation challenge, as they attempt to turn party dresses into dramatic and fun outfits fit to wear at a carnival.

Lastly, for the most important made-to-measure challenge of the series, the sewers attempt to construct and fit glamorous cut-out evening gowns for their models, this time a friend or member of their family. Creating a unique, jaw-dropping gown using yards of luxury fabric will take a feat of daring construction and their most precise sewing yet.

Once the final stitch is in place and the catwalk is over, the sewers’ friends and family, along with past competitors, arrive to celebrate. But once the judges have made their decision, there can only be one winner.

Britain's The Great British Sewing Bee airs at 9PM on Wednesday nights on BBC One.

Episodes are available to watch online via the BBC iPlayer here.

