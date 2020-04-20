Perry Mason: First look at Matthew Rhys in new Sky Atlantic series

Here's a first look at Matthew Rhys in new Sky Atlantic series Perry Mason.

A synopsis of the show reveals: "Set in 1932 Los Angeles, the limited series will focus on the origin story of famed defence lawyer Perry Mason (Matthew Rhys), based on characters from Erle Stanley Gardner’s novels.

"Living check-to-check as a low-rent private investigator, Mason is haunted by his wartime experiences in France and suffering the effects of a broken marriage. L.A. is booming while the rest of the country recovers from the Great Depression – but a kidnap gone wrong leads to Mason exposing a fractured city as he uncovers the truth of the crime."

You can watch a first look at the series below...

Alongside Matthew Rhys, the cast of Perry Mason features John Lithgow, Shea Whigham, Tatiana Maslany, Juliet Rylance, and Matt Frewer in the eight part series.

The HBO limited drama is created by Executive Producers Robert Downey Jr., Amanda Burrell, Susan Downey, Ron Fitzgerald, Joe Horacek, Rolin Jones and Director Tim Van Patten. Alongside starring Matthew Rhys also serves as a producer the series.

Perry Mason will start soon on Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW TV.