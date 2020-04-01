13 Comedy Specials You Can Watch Online Right Now

If lockdown boredom has set in, here's an easy way to put a smile back on your face.

Whether it be on Netflix, Amazon Prime or even free on YouTube - there's a plethora of comedy specials to watch online right now.

Here are 13 of the best...

Russell Howard – Recalibrate (Netflix)

Russell Howard’s stand-up show Recalibrate is available on Netflix. Self-deprecating comedian Russell Howard tackles topics including politics, childhood, social media and his own shortcomings. Yet he somehow keeps it positive. You can watch the show here.

Chris Ramsey – Approval Needed (Amazon Prime Video)



Critically acclaimed stand-up comedian Chris Ramsey’s brand new stand-up special, Approval Needed, filmed in front of a homecoming crowd at the Newcastle Tyne Theatre, is available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and territories worldwide. Expect more of Chris’ high energy, life affirming, trademark stand up as he gives us his hilarious take on everything from big issues, to small issues, issues that haven’t happened yet, issues that won’t happen, and even issues he’s invented in his own head.

Rob Delaney – Jackie (Amazon Prime Video)

Rob Delaney, the multi-award-winning co-creator, co-writer and co-star of the global hit TV show Catastrophe, stand-up special Jackie is available on Amazon Prime Video. The special, released in January 2020, recorded at the Hackney Empire in London unpacks the horror and the joys of his life in the UK’s capital city: from swimming in tea, unearthing scammers, being a father and a husband, the monarchy, the rise of the sexbots… and the disappearance of his friend Jackie. Emmy Award-nominated and BAFTA Award winning, Rob is most widely known for the critically acclaimed Channel 4 comedy Catastrophe, which broadcasts in 132 countries around the world.

Greg Davies – You Magnificent Beast (Netflix)

Greg Davies’ stand up show You Magnificent Beast is available on Netflix. Greg revisits terrifying dates, manscaping disasters, his father's pranks and more in a savagely funny stand-up special. You can watch the show here

The Horne Section – The Horne Section Television Programme (UKTV Play)

The Horne Section’s two hour comedy special The Horne Section Television Programme is available to stream on UKTV Play. One half of Dave’s own Emmy and BAFTA nominated Taskmaster- Alex Horne- has a side career: he’s leader of a band called The Horne Section. Their two hour special features their spontaneous and free-wheeling combination of live music and comedy. Recorded live at the London Palladium, the jazz/comedy hybrid features guest performances from Nadine Coyle, Sue Perkins, Sara Pascoe and Joe Wilkinson.

Phil Wang – Comedy Line-Up (Netflix)

Phil Wang is one of two non-US acts to be part of Netflix’s Comedy Line-Up, a diverse group of up-and-coming comedians performing 15-minute sets in this stand-up comedy showcase series. You can watch the show here.

Ed Gamble – Blood Sugar (Amazon Prime Video)

Star of Mock the Week, Taskmaster winner and co-host of chart-topping Off Menu podcast Ed Gamble has released his first comedy special, Blood Sugar, on Amazon Prime Video. As well as being a co-host on Radio X’s Sunday morning show, Ed’s TV stand-up appearances include Live at the Apollo (BBC Two), The Royal Variety Performance (ITV1), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky One), Live at the Comedy Store (Comedy Central) and Conan (TBS).

Flo & Joan – Alive on Stage (Amazon Prime Video)

Flo & Joan have released their first comedy special, Alive on Stage, available on Amazon Prime Video. This special from the suspiciously unsimilar sisters – whose songs have received over 50 million views – comes off the back of a complete sell-out run at last year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe with their latest show Alive on Stage which saw them add five extra shows, their debut UK tour and a run at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. They also performed on the most recent Royal Variety Performance (ITV).

Paul Chowdhry – Live Innit (Amazon Prime Video)

Comedy powerhouse Paul Chowdhry has stand-up special Live Innit available exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in 200 countries and territories worldwide. Paul’s special is based on his hugely successful show Live innit, which had a thrice extended nationwide tour, including five nights at the Hammersmith Apollo and a sold out show at Wembley Arena in which Paul performed to a 10,000 strong audience.

Iliza Shlesinger – UnVeiled (Netflix)

Iliza Shlesinger’s 5th stand-up special UnVeiled was released in November of last year. Here comes the bride, and she's got plenty to say. Newlywed Iliza Shlesinger dissects wedding traditions as she mines her nuptials for laughs. You can watch the show here.

Jayde Adams – Serious Black Jumper (Amazon Prime Video)

Serious Black Jumper sees award-winning Bristolian comic Jayde Adams take a completely new direction. Having packed away the sequins and glamour (for now) Jayde sets out to reinvent herself as a ‘Successful Independent Woman Person’, exploring what it means to be a feminist this century, and discover what it takes to be a real role model, whilst wearing the feminist wardrobe staple attire; the Serious Black Jumper™. You can watch the show here.

Marc Maron – End Times Fun (Netflix)

Marc Maron’s brand new Netflix special End Times Fun (released March 2020) is available to watch now here. Marc Maron wades through a swamp of vitamin hustlers, evangelicals and grown male nerd children, culminating in a gleefully filthy end-times fantasy.

Carl Hutchinson – I Know I Shouldn’t Behave Like This (YouTube)

As seen on Comedy Central’s Stand Up Central and The Chris Ramsey show, stand-up comedian Carl Hutchinson (“One to watch” Chortle 2019) recorded his critically acclaimed (‘Effortlessly hilarious’ Three Weeks) show in front of a home crowd at Newcastle’s 1100-seater venue Tyne Theatre & Opera House, which sold out 3 months in advance. Carl uses his trademark high-energy delivery and hugely engaging manner to discuss some not so serious events in his life; buying a house for the first time, his mother and father replacing him with a dog and trying to heat up food in a hotel room. You can watch the show for free online here.