Wedding In Lockdown to air on Channel 4 with Fred Sirieix overseeing proceedings

Channel 4 is to air a lockdown wedding as part of its programming during the coronavirus crisis.

The channel has announced the launch of a number of new TV series to air over the coming weeks.

In Lockdown Wedding Live, a couple who had to cancel their nuptials due to the ongoing lockdown will get married online.

Channel 4 revealed: "For hundreds of couples across Britain, isolation and social distancing have meant putting their plans for a dream wedding on ice.

"In a historic first for Channel 4, one bride and groom will be given a wedding celebration like no other – live online with the support of some famous faces - for their loved ones (and the whole of the UK ) to watch and enjoy from their homes."

First Dates maître d' Fred Sirieix will oversee proceedings for the whole country to enjoy.

Also announced today is Kirstie's House Of Craft (working title), Kirstie Allsopp will be helping the nation get through lockdown by offering creative ideas and crafty projects for the whole family.

In her Lockdown Craft Club Kirstie will encourage us all to craft along with her, get creative and learn new skills. From knitting projects to arts and crafts with the little ones, Kirstie’s tips and tricks will have been designed to use simple materials available around the house.

The Lockdown Craft Club format will include archives of classic Kirstie crafty content as well as lots of brand-new makes that will spark innovation and handmade joy.

Air dates for new series have yet to be confirmed.

The new programmes join recently launched cooking show, Jamie: Keep Cooking And Carry On which is currently airing weekdays at 5:30PM on Channel 4.

Jamie Oliver shows the nation some incredible recipes, tips and hacks, specifically tailored for the unique times we’re living in.

There is no need to stockpile as Jamie will be demystifying bread making, showing viewers at home just how simple it can be to create a classic dough and how to add their own special twist to their loaves with what they have to hand. No pasta? No problem! Jamie will show viewers how to make pasta from scratch and offer new ideas on what to cook with it using simple ingredients.

Meanwhile, Channel 4 has announced that their new day time series The Steph Show will begin airing daily from Monday 30th March, 12 noon.

Presented by Steph McGovern, the daily programme will be broadcast live from Steph’s living room in Yorkshire as she celebrates the everyday heroes who are keeping the nation moving, as well as sharing ideas on how to fill your time while self-isolating.

The Steph Show will also feature the latest information and advice to help people through these uncertain times, plus a mix of entertainment, lifestyle and a variety of guests beamed live into the living room via digital platforms.