The Nest cast and spoilers from thrilling new BBC One drama

The Nest is the brand new drama now airing on BBC One - here's all you need to know.

Described as an "emotional thriller about love and money, and the price of being able to buy whatever you want", the five-part series follows a wealthy couple and a teenage girl as they make a pact that will change all of their lives forever.

The series is written by Bafta and RTS Award-winning Nicole Taylor and stars Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle alongside newcomer Mirren Mack.

The Nest air date

The Nest started on Sunday, March 22 at 9PM on BBC One and continues weekly.

The series will last for five episodes airing Sunday nights at 9PM on BBC One.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on BBC iPlayer.

The Nest cast

Martin Compston and Sophie Rundle play couple Dan and Emily with Mirren Mack as 18 year-old Kaya.

Also in the confirmed cast are Shirley Henderson (Stan And Ollie, Happy Valley), Katie Leung (Strangers, Chimerica), David Hayman (Hatton Garden, Fisherman’s Friends), Fiona Bell (Shetland, Acceptable Risk) and James Harkness (The Victim, Wild Rose).

Completing the ensemble cast are Bailey Patrick (London Kills, Good Omens), Kate Dickie (Game Of Thrones, The Witch), Paul Brannigan (The Angels’ Share, Under The Skin) and Samuel Small (So Awkward, Game Of Thrones), Liz Ewing (Gentleman’s Relish, Taggart) and Christine Bottomley (End Of The F**king World, Back To Life).

What's The Nest all about?

The BBC tease of the new series: "How far would you go to have a baby? Martin Compston, Sophie Rundle and Mirren Mack star in this emotional thriller about love, trust and the true cost of buying whatever you want."

In the fourth episode (April 12), everyone has been left reeling from the traumatic fallout of the prom. Social workers, James (James Harkness) and Janis (Liz Ewing), are worried about Kaya (Mirren Mack), especially as she seems so emotionally disconnected.

Now Detective Carol McClelland (Kate Dickie) is aware of who Kaya is, she’s keen to reinvestigate a previously closed case.

Kaya is shocked when journalist Eleanor (Katie Leung) brings Siobhan (Shirley Henderson) in to see her. Can Kaya trust Siobhan’s motives - especially now she’s £50,000 richer?

James is doing all he can to support Kaya through this, but it soon comes to light that he has his own struggles at home. Threatened with the loss of his daughter, James will do whatever it takes to keep his family together.

The baby is in a critical state and Dan keeps vigil by her side. But Emily (Sophie Rundle) is nowhere to be seen. Devastated by the months of lies and betrayal by those closest her, Emily feels unable to trust anything but her own instincts - which lead her to make a shocking discovery.