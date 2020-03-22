Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway won't air live next weekend, it's been revealed.

The latest episode on Saturday (March 21) was the first in the show's history to without an audience due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

And while SNT will be back next Saturday, the reduced hour-long episode will be pre-recorded.

Hosts Ant and Dec announced at the end of last night's episode: "We will be back next Saturday at 7pm, we wont be live."

Speaking on This Morning on ITV last week, the Geordie duo revealed their decision to continue on with the show without an audience.

They said: "We wanted to do the show to put a smile on people's faces, we might not be able to do another one.

"We don't know, we just want to get on air, have some fun, and hope that you'll all enjoy it too."

The pair added: "For as long as we are allowed, and as long as we are able, we will try to bring you a show."

This weekend's instalment saw Bradley Walsh get tricked AGAIN by Ant and Dec.

The new Undercover feature focusing on the star of The Chase, and this week it finally aired.

The pair were seen taking over a recording of the hit ITV gameshow, setting the questions and secretly talking to the contestants and Chaser via secret ear pieces.

It's the second time that Bradley has fallen victim to Ant and Dec following a 2005 prank.

Also on this weekend's show there was a brand new instalment of new mini-series 'Men in Brown' as Ant and Dec continue on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.

Meanwhile, Olly Murs performed in the End Of The Show show with a unique twist.

With no studio audience, Ant and Dec invited viewers at home to be a part of the performance.

Viewers could upload a video of themselves singing online and appeared on screen with Olly as he performed hit song Dance With Me Tonight.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

You're be able to watch episodes live and catch up online in full via the ITV Hub.