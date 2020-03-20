Jamie Oliver to host daily Channel 4 cooking show for those at home

Jamie Oliver is to host a new daily cooking show on Channel 4.

Airing teatimes from Monday (March 23), Jamie Oliver is set to show the nation some easy-to-follow recipes, tips and hacks, specifically tailored for the unique times we’re living in with so many people staying at home.

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry On will see the famous TV chef sharing with viewers how to make the most from kitchen staples and how to be creative with whatever ingredients they’ve got at home, and whatever their budget.

Channel 4 said: "From ingenious ideas for frozen food, to recipes drawn entirely from the store-cupboard, Jamie will be on hand to show home cooks how to make nutritious and delicious food using simple ingredients.

"And for those feeling a little more ambitious, Jamie will also be showing viewers just how easy it is to make a simple bread dough and pasta from scratch with what they already have to hand."

Jamie Oliver said: "Cooking nutritious meals for yourself and your loved ones has never been more important. This show will be packed with easy and delicious recipes that the whole family can enjoy, plus loads of tips, tricks and hacks for simple swaps and ways you can make the recipes work with what you've got.

"Let's big up those store cupboard and freezer faves and hero recipes you can take lots of ways."

Zoe Collins, Chief Content Officer at the Jamie Oliver Group, commented: “I’m extremely proud of our team who has responded to this challenge to turn around a brand new series in a matter of days.

"The show is a direct response to thousands of requests we have been receiving from people who are looking for some inspiration and assurance to help them through this difficult time - and Jamie is a trusted voice to deliver that. We intend the show to be uplifting and very, very useful.’

Sarah Lazenby, Head of Formats and Features at Channel 4, added: “Keep Cooking and Carry on forms part of Channel 4’s response to these unprecedented times. Who better than Jamie to help us all navigate the day to day challenge of eating well and feeding our families? Sharing his phenomenal skills, he’ll help to inspire and comfort the nation, as he teaches us how to make the most of what we have. “

Jamie: Keep Cooking and Carry on starts 17.30, Monday 23rd March on Channel 4 airing weeknights.