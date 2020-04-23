Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip spoilers and how to watch new series online

Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix are back on the road for new ITV series.

With a BAFTA-nomination and TV Choice Award under their belts following series one last year, the trio and their RV are now hitting the highways of Mexico and the USA for their most outrageous road trip yet.

Taking in the sights and culinary delights of Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Texas and Tijuana, the trio’s antics will include wallet-busting burgers, dune buggy racing, goat yoga, spear fishing, cowboy capers, fine wines and wild wrestling. What could possibly go wrong?

Featuring extreme adventures, sumptuous feasts and their own distinctive brand of bickering and ego-bashing, this is food on tour like never before.

And with all three amigos battling it out to be king of the kitchen as well as king of the road, prepare for more bad behaviour, banter and bromance than ever before.

Watch Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip on TV and online

Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip started on TV on Thursday, April 2 at 9PM and airs weekly on Thursday nights for four episodes.

Alongside watching on TV, episodes will be available to watch online and catch up on via ITV Hub right here.

You can also watch online via Amazon Prime Video with ITV Hub+.

Gordon Gino & Fred American Road Trip spoilers

In episode one, the guys pick up their mammoth new RV, nicknamed ‘Betty the Beast’ and begin their trip in Mexico in search of ‘The Best Breakfast in the World’.

In episode two, the group are in Nevada and begin the next phase of their trip in style - in a helicopter above the Grand Canyon.

In episode 3, the guys head to the free-spirited and trendsetting capital of the United States - San Francisco, in search of a Summer of Love.

In the fourth and final episode, the guys head to Texas to check out the beef, bourbon, BBQs and cowboys.