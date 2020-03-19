First Dates 2020: How to watch online and catch up on past series and episodes

First Dates 2020 is on air now and here's how to watch and catch up on the latest episodes online.

First Dates sees Maître d' Fred Sirieix and his team welcome hopeful daters on the hunt for their perfect match.

To date, First Dates have helped match up hundreds of couples, leading to a host of engagements, marriages and even a baby.

The new series of First Dates kicked off in February on E4.

Watch First Dates online

First Dates airs Thursday nights at 10PM on Channel 4 with its fourteenth series.

If you're not near a TV, you can watch episodes live as they air via the All4 Channel 4 Live Player.

Once episodes air, you'll be able to catch up online via the main All4 First Dates page.

Watch First Dates past series

At the time of writing, all episodes of First Dates are available to catch up for free (for UK viewers) via All4. First Dates first started in 2013 with a one-off series of six episodes.

Since then, the show has aired 13 full series to date with over 100 episodes available to catch up. There have also been celebrity spin-offs and Valentines Day specials.

Check out the episode guide here with a run down of every single episode available to play.

At the time of writing, First Dates is not available on either Netflix or Amazon Prime.

Meanwhile, 30 new episodes of the BAFTA winning series have been confirmed by Channel 4.

Series 16 will film in a new restaurant in Manchester and be produced in Bristol.

If you're single and ready to mingle, applications are open for both First Dates and First Dates hotel.

To apply you must be 18. The application form asks you to tell the casting team all about yourself and your ideal partner.