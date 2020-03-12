ITV has announced new crime drama Professor T with Ben Miller and Frances De La Tour.

The new six-part series, based on the hit Belgian series of the same name, is set against the stunning backdrop of one of the world’s most prestigious educational institutions, Cambridge University.

Ben Miller (Johnny English, Death in Paradise) plays the genius OCD criminologist, Professor Jasper Tempest.

He joins Tony award-winning actress Frances de la Tour (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, The History Boys) as his colourful but overbearing mother, Adelaide.

Also confirmed for the cast, emerging star Emma Naomi who is currently appearing on the London stage in Blithe Spirit, takes up the role of Detective Inspector Lisa Donckers with rising star Barney White cast as her police sidekick Dan Winters.

The series will be directed by leading Belgian director, Indra Siera, and will be filmed in Belgium and Cambridge during the summer of 2020.

Produced by Eagle Eye Drama, Professor T aims to create another household name to add to ITV’s impressive roster of renowned detectives and returnable crime series.

Executive Producer and CEO of Eagle Eye Drama Walter Iuzzolino said: “Professor T is my all-time favourite detective – a tortured genius wrestling with a mystery childhood trauma.

"It’s a unique crime series with a core of wonderful warm characters at its heart and I am delighted to be working with our hand-picked European production team to make this for ITV and international audiences.”