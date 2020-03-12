Trigonometry start date and cast from new BBC Two series

Trigonometry is the brand new drama coming to BBC Two this month.

From the cast to the start date - here's all you need to know about the new series.

Eight part series Trigonometry is a love story about three people who are made for each other, written by Duncan Macmillan and Effie Woods in their first joint television project.

Trigonometry air date

Trigonometry will start on Sunday night, March 15 at 10PM on BBC Two with a double bill.

Episodes will then continue weekly on Sundays at 10PM.

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the BBC iPlayer here.

Trigonometry cast

The cast will be led by Gary Carr (The Deuce, The Good Fight), Ariane Labed (The Lobster, Attenberg) and Thalissa Teixeira (The Musketeers, Press).

Further cast include Rebecca Humphries (Big Bad World, Morgana Robinson’s The Agency), Isabella Laughland (Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows, Lewis), Ambreen Razia (Murdered By My Father) and Anne Consigny (Elle).

In crowded and expensive London, cash-strapped couple Gemma (Teixeira) and Kieran (Carr) open their small apartment to a third person. Somehow, their new addition, Ray (Labed), makes the flat seem bigger, not smaller. Gradually, many things become easier, nicer and better with an extra pair of hands.

A synopsis of the show teases: "Trigonometry has emotional and psychological truthfulness at its heart. Funny and full of sexual tension, Gemma and Kieran have everything to lose. As this unusual relationship becomes unavoidable, the trio approach it with the prudence of people in their 30s.

"Is it possible to love in a different way? But even when common sense, friends and family are telling them that this complicated relationship is doomed, Gemma, Kieran and Ray simply can’t be apart..."

Trigonometry spoilers

In the opening episode (March 15) we meet accomplished chef Gemma and her paramedic boyfriend Kieran who live together in West London above Gemma’s café. Kieran and Gemma are madly in love. But unfortunately, love alone can’t pay café suppliers, or London rent.

The pair are barely making ends meet, and their different shift patterns mean they’re like ships in the night. To ease some financial pressure, they’ve decided to take in a lodger.

Enter Ray - a former world-class synchronised swimmer, whose arrival with a Volvo full of baggage commences a modern-day love story that will change the trio’s lives - and how they view relationships - forever.

In the second episode, it’s the morning after their shared moment in the bathroom the night before. Gemma, Ray and Kieran try to pretend that nothing happened.

Gemma opens up the café as usual, but is shocked when her estranged father shows up to interrogate her about her life choices.

Ray takes an underwater modelling gig with Moi, but suffers a panic attack in the tank and must be pulled out. Exhausted from back-to-back night shifts and the previous late night, Kieran gets involved in a serious incident at work.

As Gemma’s world falls apart around her, Ray comes to the rescue - bringing her landlords closer together in a time of crisis.

Trigonometry airs on BBC Two on Sunday nights from March 15.