Olly Murs was the music star of this weekend's (March 21) Saturday Night Takeaway.

The hit singer joined hosts Ant and Dec for a big - and unique - musical performance tonight.

With no studio audience, Ant and Dec invited viewers at home to be a part of the End Of The Show show with Olly.

Viewers could upload a video of themselves singing online and appeared on screen with Olly as he performed hit song Dance With Me Tonight.

You can watch Olly Murs perform on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway in the video below...

Elsewhere on this week's Takeaway, Bradley Walsh got tricked AGAIN by Ant and Dec.

The Geordie duo have been teasing the new undercover focusing on the star of The Chase, and this week it finally aired.

The pair were seen taking over a recording of the hit ITV gameshow, setting the questions and secretly talking to the contestants and Chaser via secret ear pieces.

It's the second time that Bradley has fallen victim to Ant and Dec following a 2005 prank.

Also on this weekend's show there was a brand new instalment of new mini-series 'Men in Brown' as the pair continue on their mission to track down which mystery celebrity has ‘The Squits’.

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway airs on ITV at 7PM on Saturday nights.

You're be able to watch episodes live and catch up online in full via the ITV Hub.