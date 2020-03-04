The Good Karma Hospital start date, cast and first trailer from series 3

The Good Karma Hospital is back soon with its third series on ITV.

When does it start on TV, who makes up the cast and what's going on in the 2020 run?

Here's all you need to know...

The Good Karma Hospital start date

Series three of The Good Karma Hospital will start on Sunday, March 15 at 8PM it's been confirmed.

The season will last for six episodes airing weekly on Sundays.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up on ITV Hub. Series 1 and 2 of the show are currently available to stream on BritBox.

The Good Karma Hospital cast

Reprising their roles on The Good Karma Hospital cast for 2020 include Amanda Redman as Dr Lydia Fonseca, Amrita Acharia as Dr Ruby Walker, James Krishna Floyd as Dr Gabriel Varma, Neil Morrissey as Greg McConnell, Darshan Jariwala as Dr Ram Nair, Sagar Radia as AJ Nair and Nimmi Harasgama as Marie Rodriguez.

Also returning to the show will be Ritu Arya as Barsha Nambeesan, Rajat Kapoor as Amit Nambeesan and Achint Kaur as Mala Pradeep.

Joining the cast for series 3 will include Sayani Gupta as Jyoti, Scarlett Alice Johnson as Tommy, Deepti Naval as Dina, Kenneth Cranham as Edmund, Kiran Robinson as Teddy, Sonali Sachday as Aruna, Kashyap Harsha Shangari as Deepak, Simon Trinder as Father Gibson and Devika Vatsa as Zahra.

Meanwhile, appearing in the first episode will be Rod Silvers as Mr Palaty, Auritra Ghosh as Manisha, Paritosh Tiwari as Ketan, Eraj Gunewardena as Kapil and Migara Cabral as Dinesh.

The Good Karma Hospital trailer

ITV tease of the new series of the drama set in tropical Southern India: "Heartbroken and disillusioned, junior doctor Ruby Walker ditches her life in the UK for a fresh start.

"But when she arrives at the Good Karma Hospital, nothing is quite what she expected - not least her eccentric new boss."

You can watch a first look trailer below...