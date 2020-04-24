Friday Night Dinner is back on Channel 4 for a sixth series - here's all you need to know.

Friday Night Dinner is one of Channel 4's longest running sitcoms with series 5 averaging just under 2 million viewers per episode.

Now a new six-part series is airing on TV!

Watch Friday Night Dinner series 6 on TV and online

Friday Night Dinner's 2020 started on Friday, March 27 on Channel 4.

Episodes will air weekly at 10PM for six weeks.

You'll be able to watch episodes online as they air or catch up later via the All4 player.

Friday Night Dinner cast

The critically-acclaimed and multi-award winning comedy stars Tamsin Greig (mum Jacqueline "Jackie" Goodman), Paul Ritter (dad Martin Goodman), Simon Bird (eldest son Adam Goodman) and Tom Rosenthal (youngest son Jonathan "Jonny" Goodman) as the Goodman Family.

They're joined by Mark Heap as Jim Bell, the Goodmans' odd neighbour.

The series is written and produced by Robert Popper.

In the latest episode (Week 5, April 24), Mum (Greig) is in hospital having a 'woman's procedure', so Aunty Val (Tracy-Ann Oberman) is tasked with making the Friday night dinner. To the boys' horror, she spends most of the evening glued to a dating app, before showing them several photos of semi-naked men.

Val is especially obsessed with one guy, who goes by the name of 'Loverboy 309' - or, as Adam (Bird) and Jonny (Rosenthal) brand him, a 'sex robot'.

The boys are relieved when Mum and Dad (Ritter) return, but there's no chance of any R&R for poor Jackie: Loverboy 309 is picking Val up from the house in 40 minutes. Thus begins an evening of hell for the Goodmans as Val forces them to eat their lamb dinner in record time, followed by her secretly hated 'vomit-in-a-bowl' rice pudding.

Meanwhile, Jim (Mark Heap) has had an extra-large, galvanised steel dog cage delivered to the Goodmans' house - because he didn't want Milson to be upset by it turning up at his own house - and proceeds to put it together in their living room, with typically disastrous consequences...

You can catch up on all episodes from Series 1 to 5 online now via All4.

You can also order a series 1-5 DVD boxset online here.