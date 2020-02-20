The Windsors series 3 start date and cast revealed

The Windsors returns to Channel 4 with a brand new series in 2020.

The sitcom, a parody of the British royal family, made its premiere in 2016 and last aired in May 2018 with a 'Royal Wedding Special'.

Now it's back with a brand new third series.

The Windsors series 3 will start from Tuesday 25th February at 10PM on Channel 4 and all episodes will be available to stream on All4.

The Windsors cast

The cast will see Harry Enfield reprise his role as Charles with Hugh Skinner as Wills, Haydn Gwynne as Camilla, Louise Ford as Kate, Richard Goulding as Harry, Morgana Robinson as Pippa, Ellie White as Beatrice, Katy Wix as Fergie, Celeste Dring as Eugenie and Kathryn Drysdale as Meghan.

Joining for series 3, Miriam Margolyes (Call the Midwife, Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure) is to guest star as Queen Victoria while Julia Deakin (Spaced, Shaun Of The Dead, Hot Fuzz) and Simon Day (The Life of Rock with Brian Pern, The Fast Show) are to play Carole and Mike Middleton.

Miriam Margolyes said: “Queen Victoria has always been one of my heroes. I hope she’ll forgive my irreverent portrayal.”

Julia Deakin commented: “I am shocked they let me have a go at this. I love the show and everyone wonders how they get away with it, the answer is…because it’s funny! Carole is a gift, an enigma wrapped in a riddle.

"So little footage of her actually speaking exists! Less is definitely more. The Windsors version is far from this. Mix Carole and Mike on a weekend with Camilla and Prince Charles. Oh dear!”

Simon Day added: “Great to be appearing in The Windsors as Mike Middleton. I never thought I would get this close to the royal family.”

The Windsors spoilers

A teaser for the new series from Channel 4 reveals: "Wills (Hugh Skinner) is torn when the older royals decide to go on strike and Charles (Harry Enfield) tries to persuade him to join forces. When trying to make his decision Wills is given advice by a portrait of Queen Victoria played by Miriam Margolyes.

"Charles and Camilla (Haydn Gwynne) reluctantly agreed to visit the Middletons’ house with Wills and Kate (Louise Ford). While there Charles thinks he hears Mike threatening to chop off his and Camilla’s heads!

"Charles informs Camilla who takes matters into her own hands and plots to kill the Middletons but will Wills stop Camilla’s evil plan before it’s too late?"

Ahead of the series 3 air date, you can catch up with past episodes and series of The Windsors online here via the All4 Player.