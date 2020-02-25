Flesh and Blood cast and spoilers from new ITV drama

Flesh and Blood is the brand new drama airing this week on ITV - here's all you need to know.

The new four-part series is described as "darkly witty and gripping" - when does it air and who's in the cast?

Flesh and Blood is written by Sarah Williams (The Long Song, Case Sensitive, Poppy Shakespeare) and directed by BAFTA nominee and Grierson award winner Louise Hooper (Cheat, Vera, Cold Feet)

Flesh and Blood air date

Flesh and Blood started on Monday, February 24 at 9PM on ITV.

Episodes will air nightly across the week at 9PM through to Thursday, February 27.

You'll be able to watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Flesh and Blood cast

Leading the Flesh and Blood cast are Imelda Staunton (Maleficent, Paddington, Harry Potter, Vera Drake), Francesca Annis (Home Fires, The Little House, Cranford), Russell Tovey (Years and Years, Quantico) and Stephen Rea (Dickensian, War & Peace, The Honourable Woman).

Joining the ensemble are Claudie Blakley (Manhunt, Grantchester, Lark Rise To Candleford), Lydia Leonard (Gentleman Jack, Absentia, Apple Tree Yard), Sharon Small (London Kills, Trust Me, Born to Kill), Lara Rossi (Cheat, Crossing Lines), Keir Charles (Man Up, Love Actually, Green Wing) and Vincent Regan (Victoria, The Royals, Atlantis).

Completing the cast are David Bamber (Valkyrie, Doctors, The Bourne Identity), Stephanie Langton (Ransom, Law & Order UK), Clara Indrani (Vera, The Rebel, EastEnders) and Grace Hogg-Robinson (The Coroner, Mum).

Flesh and Blood spoilers

Flesh and Blood tells the story of three adult siblings - Helen (Claudie Blakley), Jake (Russell Tovey) and Natalie (Lydia Leonard) - who find themselves thrown into disarray when their recently widowed mother Vivien (Francesca Annis) declares she’s in love with a new man, Mark (Stephen Rea).

Then there’s Mary (Imelda Staunton), who has lived next door to Vivien for 40 years. Despite not being family, Mary appears unhealthily attached to Vivien and her family’s unfolding drama.

In Episode 2 tonight (February 25), Vivien’s three children are alarmed to discover that she plans to sell their childhood home and go travelling with her new man Mark in India. Although Mark seems loving and attentive to Vivien – spoiling her with indulgent gifts and whisking her off to the continent - the siblings and neighbour Mary are increasingly suspicious of his motives.

Meanwhile each of the siblings’ personal lives are in turmoil. Helen faces trouble from a former employee with a grudge, who attempts to drive a wedge into the heart of her family.

Jake accepts an offer from Stella that sees his living standards shoot up at a stroke. But ironically, he’s now even more tied to Stella – while at the same time trying desperately to rescue his marriage to Leila.

Natalie’s assured by Tony that he’ll finally leave his wife, Carla, for her. But can she believe him? And Carla makes it terrifyingly clear that she won't give Tony up without a fight.

But all of this is put to one side when Vivien and Mark phone home with some momentous news, rocking the siblings and deeply wounding Mary. With everyone back together, a fractious family barbecue builds towards an explosive climax.