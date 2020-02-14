ITV has unveiled a first look trailer of its new drama with Dawn French, The Trouble with Maggie Cole.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole is set in a picturesque small coastal town called Thurlbury with a close-knit community.

It follows the stories and fall out for Maggie Cole (played by Dawn French) who doesn’t pay attention to the cautionary adage that ‘those in glass houses shouldn’t throw stones’.

The six-part series will start on ITV in March, it has been announced.

You can watch a first look trailer from the new drama below...

Alongside Dawn French, the cast will include Mark Heap, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Vicki Pepperdine, Patrick Robinson, Phil Dunster, Gwyneth Keyworth and Kerry Howard.

A full synopsis from ITV of the show, which was previously titled Glass Houses, reveals: "Maggie is a central character in town who makes it her business to know a bit about everyone’s lives.

"When a radio journalist interviews her for a small reportage piece about local life she gives him far more detail (and embellishment) about the locals and their personal lives than he was counting on.

"In the days and weeks following the show’s broadcast, Maggie sees the butterfly effect of how her very public gossip-fest affects various figures around the town and disrupts their lives."

Maggie has been happily married to headmaster Peter (played by Mark Heap) for nearly 40 years, and their son Jamie and his wife Becka live nearby.

Other notable residents include Maggie’s best friend Jill (played by Julie Hesmondhalgh), Brian the publican, school secretary Karen (played by Vicki Pepperdine), the town’s GP Carol, local shopkeepers Emil and Roxanna, and Kelly who works in the hair salon.

Also part-time resident is the handsome Marcus (played by Patrick Robinson), who rents a cottage to write his best-selling novels.

The Trouble with Maggie Cole will air on ITV.