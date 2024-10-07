Tonight’s Big Brother spoilers (7 October)

Sixteen housemates have just made their entrance to the revamped Big Brother house ahead of a brand-new series, as they prepare to compete for a life changing cash prize of £100,000.

Upon their arrival, each Housemate was asked to choose the red side or blue side. Following final Housemate Dean’s arrival, Big Brother says, “Each one of you had to choose which side you’re on – red or blue. In the Big Brother house, decisions have big consequences and this is no exception.

One side of the divide are Housemates, and the other side are Non-Housemates. Non-Housemates do not live in the Big Brother house. Instead you will be sent to Storage.”

Big Brother then reveals which side is which, a decision made before any housemates had entered the house. The blue team celebrates as it’s revealed they are Housemates and Big Brother reveals that all Non-Housemates will face the first eviction.

The red team – Lily, Emma, Daze, Martha, Dean, Sarah, Marcello, Thomas, Nathan, Hanah and Rosie – all arrive in Storage greeted by an array of iconic props and memorabilia from Big Brother’s past.

Meanwhile, the blue team – Ali, Izaaz, Khaled, Segun and Ryan – settle into their luxury abode.

Later n, Big Brother instructs all Housemates to gather in front of their TVs located in the lounge and Storage.

Big Brother reveals that one Housemate in Storage has the opportunity to enter the house and no longer face eviction if they partake in a brutal head-to-head battle – a game of strategy, deception and persuasion.

The Non-Housemates decide that Martha will face the challenge, and then choose Ryan as the Housemate she will go head-to-head with.

Martha and Ryan sit opposite one another with a large paint-splashed cake placed between them. It is then revealed that if Martha wins, she can choose two of her fellow Non-Housemates to join her in the house and avoid facing this week’s eviction.

The cake then explodes before Martha and Ryan’s eyes. Big Brother then reveals to Martha and Ryan, “Shortly Ali will enter as judge to decide which one of you pressed the button and blew up my cake.”

In a bid to prove they’re the best game-player, Martha and Ryan must convince Ali that their opponent pressed the button to blow up the cake, despite the fact it was Big Brother who was responsible for the cake explosion…

Can either of them convince Ali of their innocence? Will Ryan be returning to the House? Or will Martha secure her spot and avoid this week’s eviction?

Big Brother continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.