A UK remake of iconic US sitcom Cheers is in the works

The iconic Cheers bar, which captured the hearts of American TV viewers for over a decade, might soon be pulling pints for British audiences.

Big Talk Studios, the production company behind hit BBC comedy The Outlaws, is developing a UK remake of the beloved NBC sitcom Cheers, 30 years after the original last aired.

As first reported by Deadline, Simon Nye, best known for Men Behaving Badly and The Durrells, has been brought in to adapt the show.

The UK version is expected to be set in a pub rather than a bar.

Kenton Allen, Big Talk’s chief executive, shared: “The British pub is an endangered species, so there’s an answer for the ‘Why now?’ about it.

“The attitudes of Cheers in the ‘80s are very different to the attitudes of today, so there’s a massive amount of work to be done around taking inspiration from the original characters but creating something fresh.”

The adaptation is still in its early stages, with Big Talk pitching the idea to British broadcasters.

The original Cheers ran for 11 seasons and aired a whopping 275 episodes, all centred around the regulars of a Boston bar run by the smooth-talking Sam Malone, played by Ted Danson.

Alongside a colourful cast of characters like Frasier Crane and Rebecca Howe, the show earned a place in TV history as one of the greatest comedies of all time.