Series 2 of Liar has concluded on ITV with who killed Andrew Earlham finally revealed.

After first premiering in 2017, Liar was back this year for a second series of six episodes.

The first series told the story of a night that changed the lives of Laura Nielson and Andrew Earlham forever.

In the show, Joanne Froggatt plays Laura, a smart and dedicated teacher, not long out of a relationship and unsure about getting back on the dating scene. Andrew (Ioan Gruffudd) is a renowned surgeon whose son is a pupil at Laura’s school.

The shocking first series revealed Andrew to be a rapist who had drugged and assaulted at least 17 women. However in one final twist, over 9 million viewers were left reeling at the discovery of Andrew Earlham’s murdered body at the climax of season 1.

Series 2 picked up three weeks after an arrest warrant was issued for Andrew Earlham for the sexual assault of 19 women.

Who killed Andrew Earlham?

After a series of flashbacks, twists and turns it was revealed that it was Laura who had killed Andrew.

It was revealed how she had been drugged by Andrew who had planned to leave town and frame her for his 'disappearance'.

However Laura woke up and attempted to escape, resulting in a fight in which Laura stabbed Andrew in the neck.

You can watch the full series 2 of Liar online via ITV Hub here.

Liar cast

For series 2, Joanne Froggatt was back as Laura Nielson; Intelligent, outspoken and strong-willed, Laura is popular with both pupils and staff at the local secondary school where she teaches English.

Ioan Gruffudd reprised his role as Andrew Earlham; Outwardly charming, Andrew is a well-respected cardiac surgeon, popular with patients and colleagues alike at Broadhill Hospital, where he works.

Joining Joanne Froggatt and Ioan Gruffudd for series 2 were new characters including Katherine Kelly (Cheat, Mr Selfridge, The Night Manager) as DI Karen Renton, Howard Charles (The Widow, Musketeers) as Carl Peterson and Amy Nuttall (Downton Abbey, My Fair Lady) as Winnie Peterson.

Completing the series 2 cast were:

DS Rory Maxwell - Danny Webb

Oliver Graham - Sam Spruell

Katy Sutcliffe - Zoë Tapper

Liam Sutcliffe - Richie Campbell

DI Vanessa Harmon - Shelley Conn

Jennifer Robertson - Jill Halfpenny

Ian - Kieran Bew

Luke Earlham - Jamie Flatters

Ruby Allen - Sian Clifford

Liar aired on ITV.

You can pick up series 1 and 2 in full on DVD and Blu-Ray here.