BBC Two has announced brand new comedy series Mandy, starring, written and directed by Diane Morgan.

The six-part series first debuted as part of Comedy Shorts on BBC iPlayer in 2019.

It stars Diane Morgan (Cunk On Britain, Motherland, After Life) in the title role. As well as appearing as the lead character, Diane writes and directs the series - the original Comedy Short being her first foray behind the camera.

A synopsis teases: "Mandy is a woman with dreams. Big dreams. Most of all she dreams of breeding Doberman Pinchers. But there are hurdles to overcome before that dream can become a reality.

"So, in this series we’ll see her go on a health kick, rent out her small back room on Airbnb and attempt a series of short-lived jobs in the modern gig economy."

The series also stars Michelle Greenidge (After Life, Code 404) as Lola, Mandy’s friend and confidante in the local nail bar, with further cast members that will be announced in due course.

Diane Morgan said: "Why do they insist on sticking mayonnaise in everything? That's not a question that this series of Mandy will answer, but surely someone should be looking into it? Panorama?"

Shane Allen, Controller, Comedy Commissioning, added: “Diane has terrific funny bones and as creator and director of Mandy she goes for the comedy jugular at every opportunity.”

An air date for the new series is to be confirmed.

For now, you can watch the original Comedy Short online via the BBC iPlayer.