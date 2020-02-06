Shaun The Sheep special coming to BBC One in Christmas 2021

BBC One has announced a Shaun The Sheep special to air at Christmas in 2021.

Created by Aardman Animations, the world’s favourite sheep stars in his very own winter’s tale.

In the half hour special, provisionally titled A Winter’s Tale From Shaun The Sheep, Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get bigger stockings for the Flock inadvertently leads to Timmy going missing.

Can Shaun get Timmy back before he becomes someone else’s present? Prepare for a ‘Santastic’ adventure as everyone learns the true value of Christmas!

To accompany the announcement, Aardman have released a festive image picture featuring Shaun, Timmy and his teddy making snow angels which you can see above.

Sue Deeks, Head of BBC Programme Acquisition, said: “Aardman lovingly produce stories with warmth, personality and humour, so we are truly delighted that, following the huge success of The Farmer's Llamas, the next project in our continuing relationship is another wonderful Shaun the Sheep special.”

Sean Clarke, Managing Director of Aardman, added: "Aardman films have come to be synonymous with the festive period, which is a real honour.

"We're delighted to be continuing this tradition with a Shaun the Sheep seasonal special that will premiere on the BBC for Christmas 2021."

Filming of the special will begin later this year to air next Christmas.