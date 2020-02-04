Series 2 of BBC One comedy Ghosts begins filming

Series 2 of BBC One comedy Ghosts has started filming, it's been announced.

Ghosts follows Alison and Mike, a cash-strapped young couple struggling to buy their first home, who unexpectedly inherit a grand country estate only to find it is both falling apart and overrun with ghosts...

The crumbling country pile of Button House is home to a troupe of restless spirits who have died there over the centuries, each ghost very much a product of their time, resigned to squabbling with each other for eternity over the most inane of daily gripes.

The cast of Ghosts includes Mathew Baynton as Thomas, Simon Farnaby as Julian, Martha Howe-Douglas as Fanny, Jim Howick as Pat, Laurence Rickard as Robin & Humphreys head, and Ben Willbond (BW), who plays the Captain, while Charlotte Ritchie plays Alison and Kiell Smith-Bynoe plays Mike.

The cast say: "We were thrilled with how warmly series one was received and can't wait to creak open the doors of Button House again and share another clutch of ghost stories."

Series 2 of Ghosts will film over the coming months with an air date to be confirmed.

Shane Allen, Controller of Comedy Commissioning, said of the second series: "Ghosts gave us all a very pleasant shock in landing so fully formed as an instant mainstream hit.

"This very special gang of writer-performers have created a rich character world shot through with their trademark wit, warmth and mischief."

Alison Carpenter, Head of Television at programme makers Monumental Television, added: “We are immensely proud of Ghosts, and it's been wonderful to see the audience embrace the show. We can't wait to gather our hugely talented team back together and return to Button House."

