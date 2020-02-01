Who is Unicorn on The Masked Singer? Here's a recap of all the clues and best guesses so far.

The Masked Singer is the brand new Saturday night singing show airing on ITV.

A line up of familiar faces go head to head to put on the best musical performance - but keep their true identities behind elaborate masks and costumes.

Even their voices are disguised as they give interviews and reveal clues to their identity.

One of the seven remaining contestants is Unicorn - but who is behind the mask?

Unicorn on The Masked Singer

The current most popular guesses for Unicorn from viewers include American singer-songwriter and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears, Glee actors Chris Colfer or Kevin Hale, or showman John Barrowman

Clues so far have Unicorn growing up on a small Island where they always stood out from the crowd.

Unicorn flew on a private plane as a child and tap danced their way through school.

In their latest performance, their song choice - which was revealed to be a clue to their identity - was Sharp Dressed Man by ZZ Top.

Other hints have suggested links to magic and New York City.

For now, Unicorn's true identity remains a mystery.

Alongside Unicorn, those left on the first series of the UK show are, Octopus, Hedgehog, Monster, Fox, Duck and Queen Bee.

This weekend will see a double elimination as TWO singers have their real identities unmasked.

Fronted by Joel Dommett, the show this week features a panel including Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and - for this week only - Sharon Osbourne and Kelly Osbourne.

The Masked Singer UK airs Saturday night at 7PM on ITV.

Episodes are available to watch online and catch up via ITV Hub.