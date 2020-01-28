Tonight's Crazy Delicious contestants, judges, host and how to watch online

Crazy Delicious is back on Channel 4 tonight and here's all you need to know about the show.

The new six-part series is presented by comedian and foodie Jayde Adams.

The Channel 4 has has been described as an "innovative and imaginative food competition" and is filmed on the world’s first edible set.

"In a culture where many British families eat the same meals every week, this show aims to inspire viewers to turn everyday dishes into Crazy Delicious creations," say Channel 4.

Crazy Delicious judges

While Jayde Adams hosts, acclaimed chefs Heston Blumenthal, Carla Hall and Niklas Ekstedt to take on the roles of ‘Food Gods’ in the series. The trio sit amongst the clouds and judge which ingenious cook will reign victorious and be awarded the golden apple.

Each week, a trio of contestants are challenge to work magic with commonplace ingredients, such as the humble carrot, some of which they are able pick, pluck and snip from Crazy Delicious' stunning enchanted garden which also contains edible blossom, chocolate soil, and a drinkable babbling brook.

Inspired by the vibrant and viral world of #foodporn, the competition challenges the cooks to create dishes that are both a taste sensation and a feast for the eyes.

Tonight's Crazy Delicious contestants

In the second episode (January 28), astrophysics enthusiast Harry, flavour maverick Elainea and Italian dessert queen Gabi take on three new challenges to impress the Food Gods.

Their first task is to make the common apple the star of a brand-new dish, before pushing their imaginations to the limit to turn an everyday meal we all know and love - spaghetti bolognese- into an extraordinary one.

After two challenges, one cook will be sent home. But our cooks don't make the decision easy for the Food Gods as they present bold new creations such as a black pudding dessert and giant rainbow ravioli.

In the final round, the remaining two contestants go head to head to produce their unique take on a popular feast - a brunch fit for the Gods. They push their creativity to the limits to wow the Gods, but only one cook can take home the golden apple.

How to watch Crazy Delicious

Crazy Delicious started on Channel 4 on Tuesday, January 21 and continues weekly at 8PM on Tuesday nights.

You can watch the show live as it airs or catch up later via All4 in the UK.

Outside the UK, Crazy Delicious will be on Netflix worldwide (excluding UK), in early 2020.