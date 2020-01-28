The Big Narstie Show series 3 start date and first guests confirmed

The Big Narstie Show is back on Channel 4, from the start date to the first guests, here's all you need to know.

Series 3 of The Big Narstie Show will begin on Channel 4 in February.

The alternative late night anarchic entertainment show presented by Grime musician Big Narstie and stand-up comedian Mo Gilligan had its first outing in 2018.

Now a brand new set of episodes has been confirmed for 2020.

Featuring more celebrity guests, more music performances, more straight talking and plenty more laugh-out-loud sketches, the award-winning show will continue to break every chat-show rule in the book - so expect the unexpected.

The Big Narstie Show start date

The Big Narstie Show season 3 will begin on Friday, February 7.

Episodes will air at 11:05PM weekly with six episodes in the new series.

You'll be able to watch episodes online via All4 player here.

The Big Narstie Show guests

Special guests confirmed to be joining Narstie and Mo for the first episode (February 7) include Gemma Collins, Vinnie Jones and Guz Khan.

Line ups for further episodes are to be announced.

Speaking about the show previously, Mo Gilligan said: "It’s a show with a breath of fresh air really and I’m not just saying that because I’m on it.

"It’s fun, it feels like it’s been a long time coming for a show like this to be on TV.

"If I wasn’t on it, I’d be watching it so to be part of it, yeah I feel really excited man that people are finally going to see this project that’s been in the works for a long time.

And teasing "all different kinds of guests", Narstie added: "It’s like a Kinder surprise – you’ve got to crack into it to get the surprise."