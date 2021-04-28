Here's how to apply for the next series of SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Channel 4 has started casting for series 7 which is expected to air in 2022.

The hit show sees contestants put through an intensive two-week course to see if they’ve got what it takes to pass SAS Selection.

Putting them through this punishing process will be a group of elite leaders including Jason 'Foxy' Fox and Mark 'Billy' Billingham.

Apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins series 7

In order to apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins' next series, you must be between the ages of 18 and 44 years and 364 days on the 31st October 2021, be at least 158cm (5.1”) tall and weigh at least 50kg (8 stone) and must not be currently serving in the armed forces.

In addition to this, you must be in peak physical and mental health and able to pass the following fitness test:

- At least 44 full press ups in 2 minutes

- At least 50 full sit ups in 2 minutes.

- Static lift onto a platform 1.45m high.

- Jerry can test – carry two 20kg weights over a distance of 120m in 2 minutes

- A Beep test with the level of 10.1. (Equivalent of a 1.5 mile run in 9 minutes 30 seconds)

If you can handle that, you can apply for SAS: Who Dares Wins online by clicking here.

Filming will take place in September later this year.

Meanwhile, if you just want to watch the show from the comfort of your sofa, there's good news.

All episodes of not just the latest series but all past series are currently available to watch online for free via the All4 player here.

You can also watch the Celebrity specials for Stand Up To Cancer here.

The line up of celebrities that have taken part over the years include Olympic Gold Medallist Victoria Pendleton, England Rugby International Ben Foden, former MP Louise Mensch, Loose Women’s Andrea McClean, Love Island’s Camilla Thurlow and Made in Chelsea’s Sam Thompson.