Deadwater Fell cast and spoilers from new Channel 4 drama

Deadwater Fell is the new drama airing on Channel 4 - here's all you need to know.

From the full cast to spoilers about the next episode, this is your full guide to Deadwater Fell.

The new four episode series is written by Daisy Coulam (Humans, Grantchester) and produced by Kudos, part of Endemol Shine UK.

It follows two families in the aftermath of a horrific crime in the small fictional town of Kirkdarroch.

A teaser reads: "When a seemingly perfect and happy family is murdered by someone they know and trust, the small Scottish community they call home becomes riven with mistrust and suspicion as those closest to the family begin to question everything they thought they knew about their friends..."

Deadwater Fell cast

BAFTA and NTA-winning David Tennant (Broadchurch, Dr Who, Good Omens) stars as Tom Kendrick, the local GP, a trusted, admired and much-liked member of the community. A doting father to three little girls, a loving husband, his marriage to Kate, played by Anna Madeley (Patrick Melrose, The Crown, Utopia) appears nothing short of perfect.

Teacher Kate works at the local primary school working alongside her best friend, and closest confidante, Jess Milner, played by Cush Jumbo (The Good Fight, The Good Wife, Vera).

Jess is married to Police Sergeant Steve, played by Matthew McNulty (Versailles, Cleaning Up, The Terror), who has not had to deal with much crime in the sleepy village.

The full cast features:

Maureen Beattie plays Carol

Stuart Bowman plays Mark

Laurie Brett plays Darlington

Gordon Brown plays Collins

Grace Calder plays Tessa

Lewis Gribben plays Dylan

Seline Hizli plays Sacha

Lorn Macdonald plays Taylor

Lisa McGrillis plays Sandra

Phil McKee plays Counsellor

Jamie Michie plays Simon

Anneika Rose plays Nicky

Orla Russell plays Emily

Cooper Schofield plays Schoolboy

Jack Greenlees plays Luke

Julie Miller plays Lynn

Deadwater Fell air date and spoilers

Deadwater Fell started on Channel 4 at 9PM on Friday, January 10. Episodes air weekly with the next episode on January 24.

Deadwater Fell begins as the illusions of happiness and contentment in the town of Kirkdarroch are shattered as the community is drawn to Kate and Tom’s family home in the forest by the flicker of flames and the smell of smoke.

Kate and her three children are found dead, and Tom, who is found alive, is rushed to hospital. It soon becomes apparent, however, that Kate and her children weren’t killed in the fire and the village realise that something unspeakable has happened.

As the fingers of suspicion point first to Tom, then to others as more details of that night emerge, Jess becomes desperate to understand what could have caused such a tragedy, and what secrets lie at the root of this terrible act. Was it a tragic accident or something more troubling?

In tonight's third episode (January 24), armed with new evidence, the case looks cut and dried, but a new revelation raises doubt. The emotional ripple effects of the fire are taking their toll on those closest to the tragedy.

Steve goes to his work-appointed counselling and a past conversation with Kate is revealed. As the truth begins to emerge everyone questions their role in the tragedy.

Meanwhile, a teaser for the next episode (January 31) reveals: As the villagers try to rebuild their lives, they have to learn to be honest with themselves and each other. But will they ever get to the truth?

Deadwater Fell airs Friday nights at 9PM on Channel 4.

You can watch episodes online via the All4 Player here.