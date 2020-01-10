ITV has announced an all star cast joining Keeley Hawes in new drama Finding Alice.

The new six-part contemporary drama, written Roger Goldby and Simon Nye, was previously announced with Keeley Hawes in the title role.

Co-created by Keeley, Finding Alice follows a woman whose husband’s sudden and accidental death unearths a trail of secrets, debt, suspicion and criminality.

Joining the cast will be Joanna Lumley (Gangster Granny, Absolutely Fabulous) and Nigel Havers (Benidorm, Coronation Street) as Alice’s parents Sarah and Roger, and Jason Merrells (Agatha Raisin, Safe House) as her husband Harry.

Also confirmed are are Gemma Jones (Gentleman Jack, Unforgotten) and Kenneth Cranham (Hatton Garden, Bancroft) as Minnie and Gerry, Alice’s in-laws. Rounding out the core cast is Isabella Pappas (Paranoid) as Alice and Harry’s 16-year-old daughter Charlotte, and Sharon Rooney (The Capture, No Offence) as Harry’s sister Nicola.

A synopsis of the show teases: "After moving into their newly finished dream house, Alice's husband Harry dies after falling down the stairs. Having designed the weird and wonderful, yet impractical house before he died, the move is one more disorientation for Alice, alongside her sense of loss and abandonment.

"Her beloved partner of 20 years is no more, and now she can’t even find the fridge. If that were her only problem… men have a habit of hiding stuff that they don’t want to deal with, and Alice discovers that Harry was worse than most."

Nicola Shindler, RED Production Company CEO and executive producer said: “To have such a strong calibre of actors join the cast alongside Keeley to breathe life into these complex characters is incredibly exciting, and I look forward to audiences meeting them.”

Filming for Finding Alice will start this month.