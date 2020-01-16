Death in Paradise 2020 cast and spoilers from series 9 of BBC One show

Death in Paradise 2020 continues on BBC One with Series 9 tonight - who's on the cast?

Filmed on the French-Caribbean island of Guadeloupe, the award-winning drama returns to BBC One for the next episode of its ninth series this evening.

It's the second of eight episodes in the new series. You can watch past episodes online via the BBC iPlayer.

Death in Paradise cast

Ardal O’Hanlon will reprise his role as lead detective DI Jack Mooney for the latest run of episodes.

The cast will also see Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper), Shyko Amos (Officer Ruby Patterson), Don Warrington (Commissioner Selwyn Patterson) and Elizabeth Bourgine (Catherine Bordey) all return alongside new series regular Aude Legastelois (DS Madeleine Dumas).

They will be joined by newcomer to the show Ralf Little who takes on the role of Detective Inspector Neville Parker.

Meanwhile, guest stars on the cast for 2020 include Steve Pemberton (Inside No.9), Nina Wadia (EastEnders), Javone Prince (PhoneShop), Jade Anouka (Cleaning Up), Adrian Edmondson (The Young Ones), Alexander Vlahos (Versailles), Nell Hudson (Victoria), Samuel West (Mr Selfridge) and Samantha Bond (Downton Abbey).

Also appearing will be Louise Brealey (Sherlock), Matt King (Peep Show), Clare Hope-Ashitey (Doctor Foster), Elliot Cowan (The Spanish Princess), Amanda Hale (The White Queen), Alexandra Roach (Sanditon), Adrian Bower (The Last Kingdom), Michael Obiora (Luther), Chanel Cresswell (Trollied), Sam Troughton (Chernobyl), Ellen Thomas (Casualty), Peter De Jersey (Broadchurch), Kadiff Kirwan (Timewasters), Andi Osho (Curfew) and Barbara Flynn (The Durrells).

Death in Paradise spoilers

In the second episode tonight (January 16), D.I. Jack Mooney and the team are called out to an art studio on Saint Marie when acclaimed artist, Donna Harman (Louise Brealey), is found dead having been left in her workshop alone.

Suspicion immediately falls on the only three people close to the crime, Anthony (Caleb Frederick), Max (Alexander Vlahos) and Sandrine (Vivienne Acheampong) but with no one entering the studio between the time Donna returned to start on her next masterpiece and being found dead, the scene paints a tricky picture.

Only a solitary can of ‘Boomting’ seems to hold the answer but with the added complication of Donna’s art dealer, Patti Grenson (Barbara Flynn) and an art collector, Terry Minto (Matt King), entering the fray, the team find it hard to piece the investigation together.

Meanwhile, Jack is confused by his unexpected but blossoming feelings for Anna (Nina Wadia).

Death in Paradise airs tonight at 9PM on BBC One.