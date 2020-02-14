Grantchester 2020 cast and spoilers from series 5 of the ITV drama

Grantchester continues on ITV tonight with Series 5 and here's all you need to know.

From the Grantchester 2020 cast to the next episode spoilers, here's the low down on series 5 of the hit ITV show.

Grantchester is back tonight (February 14) on ITV from 9PM with the last of six new hour-long episodes.

Series five picks up a year after the events of the last series, which saw young, new parish priest Will Davenport become DI Geordie Keating’s new crime-fighting partner.

Grantchester cast

Tom Brittney and Robson Green appear as Grantchester's 1950s crime fighting duo, clergyman Will Davenport and Police Inspector Geordie Keating.

See the full Granchester 2020 cast below...

Leonard Finch - AL WEAVER

Mrs Chapman - TESSA PEAKE-JONES

Cathy Keating - KACEY AINSWORTH

Jack Chapman - NICK BRIMBLE

Daniel Marlowe - OLIVER DIMSDALE

Ellie Harding - LAUREN CARSE

Amelia - JEMMA REDGRAVE

Vic - ROSS BOATMAN

Diana - PAULA WILCOX

Grantchester spoilers

It's tonight's sixth and final episode of the series (February 14), when a woman is found dead, laid out in the shape of a crucifix on Jesus Green, Will and Geordie discover the ring on her finger proves she was married to God – and a former nun at an oppressive convent. And as Geordie and Larry both agree - there’s nothing scarier than a nun...

At the convent they meet steely Sister Grace, who rules over her flock with an iron fist. But even more sinister is the picture that starts to emerge as they match the nuns to a series of unsolved missing persons cases from the last five years. This is anything but a place of sanctuary. But can Geordie and Will save its victims before it’s too late?

All the while, Will tries to deal with his own feelings of guilt – what he needs is a kindred spirit, able to salve his aching soul. What’s certain is this won’t be a birthday he’s likely to forget any time soon...

When Leonard’s dad, Russell, arrives in Grantchester, it’s clear there’s no love lost between father and son. But in order to heal the wounds of the past, will these two men be able to find common ground?

Grantchester airs at 9PM on ITV.

You can watch episodes online and catch up on the ITV Hub or pre-order series 5 on DVD here.